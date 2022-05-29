Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 60.7% in May

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CCHGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.65) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($36.49) to GBX 2,800 ($35.23) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,335.23.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.