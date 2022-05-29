CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.05 Million

Brokerages predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) will report $52.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the lowest is $51.70 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $46.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $211.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $213.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $226.00 million, with estimates ranging from $222.90 million to $229.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.22 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCNE. StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Joel E. Peterson acquired 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,055 shares of company stock valued at $263,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CNB Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. 13,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,516. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $421.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

