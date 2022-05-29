CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $223.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $199.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.30 and a 200 day moving average of $227.74.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,925. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

