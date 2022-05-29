Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes $124,000 Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Open Text by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
OTEX opened at $39.64 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 50.57%.
A number of research firms have commented on OTEX. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.
Open Text Profile (Get Rating)
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Open Text (OTEX)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.