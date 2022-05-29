Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes $124,000 Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Open Text by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX opened at $39.64 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on OTEX. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Open Text Profile (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.