Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.37.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $352.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.40. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.53 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

