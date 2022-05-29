Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 39.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.22.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $3,263,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,573.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 728,690 shares of company stock worth $118,074,726. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $120.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.75. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.