Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after buying an additional 254,941 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 239,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after buying an additional 139,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,496,000 after buying an additional 134,795 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 116,379 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 361,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 101,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $105.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.15 and a one year high of $109.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

