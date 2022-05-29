Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

