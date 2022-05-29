Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,980,000 after buying an additional 1,900,577 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,926,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after buying an additional 1,369,202 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

