Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

