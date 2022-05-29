Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 386.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.58.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

