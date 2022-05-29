ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,630,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,866 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 33.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGO. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

