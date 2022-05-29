ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

ORGO stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 52,312 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $296,085.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,049.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,816. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

