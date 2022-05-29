ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 68,152 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

