ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $143.11.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

