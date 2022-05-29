Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.87. 3,577,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

