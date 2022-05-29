Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

