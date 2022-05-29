Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,862 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

