Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

