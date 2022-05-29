Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stake Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 492,835 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $213,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 364,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,018,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ciena by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

