China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Update

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGHLY opened at $37.08 on Friday. China Gas has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $96.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35.
About China Gas (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Gas (CGHLY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.