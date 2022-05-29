China BlueChemical Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.98 (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.9842 per share on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of China BlueChemical stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. China BlueChemical has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $6.98.
China BlueChemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China BlueChemical (CBLUY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for China BlueChemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BlueChemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.