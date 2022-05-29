Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of CIM opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 131.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 356,698 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 19.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 155.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 307,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 187,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 23.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

