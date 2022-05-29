Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

CVR stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

