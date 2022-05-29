Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.13

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.13 and traded as low as C$13.54. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$13.66, with a volume of 9,018 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$235.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The company has a current ratio of 37.37, a quick ratio of 35.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 930.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.12.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.7739123 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Woolley sold 5,500 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$80,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$798,525. Also, Director Gary Souverein sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total transaction of C$38,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,848,519.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,101.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.