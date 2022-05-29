Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Short Interest Update

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the April 30th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 62,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $645,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,125,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,444,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 95,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,001,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,155,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,529,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,012,901 shares of company stock worth $10,538,367. Corporate insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,011. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

CMPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

