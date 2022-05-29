ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Hits $591,456.82

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $591,456.82 and approximately $108,166.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,208.37 or 1.00028279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00032627 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00015807 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001119 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

