Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.82% of Chart Industries worth $221,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Chart Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GTLS opened at $184.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

