Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

