Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:CDR opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $364.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.30. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $152,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

