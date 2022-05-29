CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.42

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.42 and traded as low as $48.10. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from CCFNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

