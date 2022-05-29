Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 91 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.00. 1,732,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.14 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

