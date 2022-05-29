Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.69. 3,884,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,333. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,420 shares of company stock worth $9,008,716 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

