Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.
Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $102.40. 3,320,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,419. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.71.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
