Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.26.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,073,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,806,736. The company has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

