Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 206 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,855,000 after buying an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $11.46 on Friday, hitting $251.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,232. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.68. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

