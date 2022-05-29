Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 0.9% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,181,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,502,000 after buying an additional 166,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,700,000 after purchasing an additional 401,759 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,632,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares during the last quarter.

SPHQ stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. 786,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

