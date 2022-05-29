Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.92.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $32.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $583.28. 3,729,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,057. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

