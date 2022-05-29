Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $100.30. 4,989,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,321,213. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day moving average is $106.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.