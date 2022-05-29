Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned about 0.58% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,278.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,123,000 after buying an additional 468,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,641,000 after buying an additional 60,437 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2,531.2% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 845.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.04. 39,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,692. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.85. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $171.39 and a one year high of $223.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.