CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

KMX opened at $100.29 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.