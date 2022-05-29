Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$218.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$218.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$199.00 to C$185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT traded down C$3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting C$147.27. 112,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$167.24. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$140.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.96.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 7.6999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 87.54%.

About Cargojet (Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.