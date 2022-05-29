Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CMCAU)

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CMCAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 30th. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

