Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives $235.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGEMY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Capgemini from €270.00 ($287.23) to €240.00 ($255.32) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capgemini to €230.00 ($244.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%.

About Capgemini (Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.