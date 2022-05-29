Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,555 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $17,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 116,618 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,747 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $13,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

