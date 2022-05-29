Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.28

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.28 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 19.58 ($0.25). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 20.63 ($0.26), with a volume of 4,003,528 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.17.
About Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL)
