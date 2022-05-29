Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.28

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.28 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 19.58 ($0.25). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 20.63 ($0.26), with a volume of 4,003,528 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £50.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.28.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

