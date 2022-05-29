Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963,811 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $112,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,553,000 after buying an additional 1,122,833 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.58.

NYSE:CM opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $51.14 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

