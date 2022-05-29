Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CM. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.58.

NYSE:CM opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $51.14 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 136,519 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after acquiring an additional 187,454 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,747,000 after acquiring an additional 166,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

