Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,423 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.75% of Cadence Design Systems worth $388,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,043 shares of company stock worth $43,262,888 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $156.24 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.